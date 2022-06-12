Chicago 88, New York 86

Copper 4-11 4-5 13, Meesseman 10-14 0-0 20, Parker 1-4 2-2 4, Quigley 6-15 2-2 16, Vandersloot 9-17 0-1 20, Stevens 4-8 0-0 9, Yueru 0-0 2-2 2, Allemand 0-1 2-2 2, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 35-76 12-14 88.
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
Recommended