Chicago 83, New York 50

Howard 4-13 0-0 8, Willoughby 4-8 0-0 9, Dolson 3-5 0-0 6, Ionescu 0-5 2-2 2, Laney 4-12 0-0 8, Cubaj 0-2 0-0 0, Onyenwere 2-7 3-4 7, Xu 3-4 3-3 10, Whitcomb 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 8-9 50.
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
- Foran fast start earned during tougher times
- Law counting on veterans to lead young team
- Foran brings back top point producers from state team
- Law’s Lucas Pincus-Coyle to be honored
- Foran’s David Gaetano feted as scholar athlete
- Veteran Foran team looks to return to states
Recommended