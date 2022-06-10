Chicago 83, Connecticut 79

Copper 3-9 0-0 6, Meesseman 11-14 3-3 26, Parker 5-10 5-5 18, Quigley 2-4 2-3 7, Vandersloot 4-10 0-0 8, Stevens 0-3 2-2 2, Yueru 1-1 0-0 2, Allemand 0-2 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 5-8 3-4 14. Totals 31-61 15-17 83.
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
Recommended