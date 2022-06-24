Chicago 82, Los Angeles 59

Copper 3-7 1-1 8, Meesseman 5-7 1-1 11, Parker 4-14 1-1 10, Quigley 3-6 0-0 7, Vandersloot 6-8 2-2 15, Hebard 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 5-11 2-2 15, Yueru 2-5 0-0 4, Allemand 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 1-3 0-0 2, Gardner 3-8 4-4 10. Totals 32-70 11-11 82.
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
Recommended