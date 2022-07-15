Chicago 80, Los Angeles 68

Copper 5-8 0-2 12, Meesseman 4-6 1-1 9, Parker 0-11 0-0 0, Quigley 4-9 0-0 11, Vandersloot 2-7 1-1 5, Hebard 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 6-7 0-0 14, Yueru 1-1 0-0 2, Allemand 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 3-7 2-2 9, Gardner 8-11 2-2 18. Totals 33-68 6-8 80.
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
Recommended