Chicago 30, Atlanta 26

Chicago 3 7 0 20 — 30 Atlanta 6 10 10 0 — 26

First Quarter

Atl_Hurst 1 pass from Ryan (kick failed), 9:43. Drive: 3 plays, 64 yards, 1:09. Key Play: Ryan 63 pass to C.Ridley. Atlanta 6, Chicago 0.

Chi_FG Santos 35, 2:43. Drive: 12 plays, 58 yards, 7:00. Key Plays: Trubisky 19 pass to A.Robinson; Trubisky 13 pass to Miller; Patterson 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Atlanta 6, Chicago 3.

Second Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 29, 8:31. Drive: 12 plays, 53 yards, 6:18. Key Plays: Ryan 14 pass to Gage; Ryan 12 pass to Gage on 3rd-and-3. Atlanta 9, Chicago 3.

Atl_Hill 35 run (Koo kick), 4:37. Drive: 5 plays, 62 yards, 1:17. Key Plays: Edwards 15-yard illegal forward pass penalty on 3rd-and-3; K.Mack 5-yard defensive offside penalty on 3rd-and-10. Atlanta 16, Chicago 3.

Chi_Ji.Graham 2 pass from Trubisky (Santos kick), 1:50. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:47. Key Plays: Patterson kick return to Chicago 25; Trubisky 17 pass to A.Robinson; Trubisky 16 pass to A.Robinson; Trubisky 45 run. Atlanta 16, Chicago 10.

Third Quarter

Atl_Gurley 10 run (Koo kick), 12:34. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:26. Key Plays: Ryan 2 pass to Powell on 3rd-and-2; Gurley 16 run; Ryan 24 pass to C.Ridley. Atlanta 23, Chicago 10.

Atl_FG Koo 36, 9:58. Drive: 4 plays, 1 yard, 00:55. Key Play: Wreh-Wilson 23 interception return to Chicago 19. Atlanta 26, Chicago 10.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Ji.Graham 3 pass from Foles (return failed), 6:20. Drive: 9 plays, 62 yards, 2:50. Key Plays: Foles 29 pass to Ginn on 4th-and-6; Montgomery 10 run. Atlanta 26, Chicago 16.

Chi_A.Robinson 37 pass from Foles (Santos kick), 4:21. Drive: 3 plays, 55 yards, 00:59. Atlanta 26, Chicago 23.

Chi_Miller 28 pass from Foles (Santos kick), 1:53. Drive: 5 plays, 44 yards, 2:06. Chicago 30, Atlanta 26.

Chi Atl FIRST DOWNS 24 22 Rushing 8 6 Passing 14 13 Penalty 2 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-15 4-13 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-2 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 437 371 Total Plays 78 65 Avg Gain 5.6 5.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 130 144 Rushes 25 25 Avg per rush 5.2 5.8 NET YARDS PASSING 307 227 Sacked-Yds lost 2-9 2-11 Gross-Yds passing 316 238 Completed-Att. 29-51 19-38 Had Intercepted 2 1 Yards-Pass Play 5.8 5.7 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-5-4 6-5-2 PUNTS-Avg. 4-53.8 6-38.8 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 98 81 Punt Returns 1-6 3-32 Kickoff Returns 3-91 2-26 Interceptions 1-1 2-23 PENALTIES-Yds 10-80 7-75 FUMBLES-Lost 2-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 34:50 25:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Trubisky 1-45, Montgomery 14-45, Cohen 2-21, Patterson 4-13, Miller 1-9, Foles 3-(minus 3). Atlanta, Gurley 14-80, Hill 9-58, Ridley 1-7, Ryan 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Chicago, Foles 16-29-1-188, Trubisky 13-22-1-128. Atlanta, Ryan 19-38-1-238.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Robinson 10-123, Graham 6-60, Cohen 3-20, Harris 3-15, Miller 2-41, Mooney 2-19, Montgomery 2-9, Ginn 1-29. Atlanta, Ridley 5-110, Zaccheaus 4-41, Powell 3-27, Gage 2-26, Hill 1-22, Stocker 1-6, K.Smith 1-3, Gurley 1-2, Hurst 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_Chicago, Miller 1-6. Atlanta, Powell 3-32.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Chicago, Patterson 3-91. Atlanta, Powell 2-26.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Chicago, Jackson 5-2-0, Skrine 5-1-0, Ta.Gipson 4-2-0, Trevathan 4-1-0, Fuller 4-0-0, Smith 3-3-0, Hicks 3-1-1.5, Johnson 3-1-0, Mack 1-4-.5, Robertson-Harris 1-1-0, Vaughters 1-1-0, Urban 1-0-0, Nichols 0-1-0. Atlanta, Walker 6-2-0, Oliver 6-1-0, Neal 4-3-0, Dennard 3-3-0, Jarrett 3-1-1, D.Jones 2-5-0, Davidson 2-2-0, Kazee 2-1-0, Bailey 2-0-0, Tuioti-Mariner 2-0-0, C.Harris 1-1-1, Cominsky 1-1-0, Davison 1-1-0, Hawkins 1-1-0, Means 1-1-0, Reynolds 1-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Chicago, Ta.Gipson 1-1. Atlanta, Wreh-Wilson 1-23, Dennard 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Santos 46. Atlanta, Koo 48.

OFFICIALS_Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Julian Mapp, LJ Allen Baynes, FJ Tra Blake, SJ Anthony Jeffries, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay Ross Smith.