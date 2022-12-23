Chicago 118, N.Y. Knicks 117

DeRozan 9-21 6-7 25, Williams 3-8 0-0 7, Vucevic 8-16 2-2 21, Dosunmu 4-8 0-0 9, LaVine 12-22 5-5 33, Drummond 3-7 0-2 6, Dragic 3-6 1-2 9, White 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 45-93 14-18 118.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason