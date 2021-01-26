Chelsea hires Thomas Tuchel as manager on 18-month contract Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 2:06 p.m.
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea hired Thomas Tuchel as manager on Tuesday on an 18-month contract to replace the fired Frank Lampard
Tuchel, a 47-year-old German, is back in work a month after losing his job at Paris Saint-Germain following a power struggle with the club. In his 2 1/2 years in Paris, he led the team to back-to-back French league titles and the Champions League final last season.