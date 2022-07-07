Chavis has big hit, Contreras solid as Pirates top Reds 4-2

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
CINCINNATI (AP) — Michael Chavis hit a tiebreaking two-run double, Diego Castillo homered and rookie Roansy Contreras allowed one run in six innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.
Jason Delay drove in Ben Gamel from first base with a seventh-inning double for his first career hit and RBI as Pittsburgh sent the Reds to their third loss in four games and seventh of nine. Delay's hit boosted Pittsburgh's lead to 4-1.