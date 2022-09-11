Skip to main content
Chattanooga 38, E. Illinois 20

Chattanooga 7 7 14 10 38
E. Illinois 10 0 10 0 20
First Quarter

EIU_FG Galloway 36, 09:43

CHAT_Hutchinson 20 run (Southard kick), 06:17

EIU_Hill 31 pass from O'Brien (Galloway kick), 00:26

Second Quarter

CHAT_Ford 4 run (Southard kick), 12:32

Third Quarter

CHAT_Whatley 51 pass from Hutchinson (Southard kick), 13:46

EIU_FG Galloway 44, 10:13

CHAT_Ford 21 run (Southard kick), 07:19

EIU_Smith 16 pass from O'Brien (Galloway kick), 00:47

Fourth Quarter

CHAT_FG Southard 45, 13:00

CHAT_Hutchinson 14 run (Southard kick), 04:32

CHAT EIU
First downs 21 16
Rushes-yards 35-193 35-77
Passing 278 183
Comp-Att-Int 17-27-1 18-28-1
Return Yards 53 72
Punts-Avg. 4-40.8 6-46.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalty-Yards 7-93 5-50
Time of Possession 28:24 31:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chattanooga, Ai. Ford 20-73, Pr. Hutchinson 6-64, Gi. Appleberry Jr. 9-56. E. Illinois, Ma. Pierre 17-66, Ja. Benefield 6-20, Jo. O'Brien 12-(minus 9).

PASSING_Chattanooga, Pr. Hutchinson 17-27-1-278. E. Illinois, Jo. O'Brien 18-28-1-183.

RECEIVING_Chattanooga, Ja. Whatley 4-79, Ja. Mayes 6-61, Ty. Smith 1-46, Ja. Burke 1-28, Ja. Gibson 2-25, Ai. Ford 1-22, Gi. Appleberry Jr. 1-9, Ty. Arnett 1-8. E. Illinois, Ju. Thomas 6-39, Ni. Hill 1-31, De. Cooks Jr. 2-27, An. Manaves 2-24, Co. Willman 1-18, De. Smith 1-16, Ja. Benefield 2-13, Ma. Pierre 2-9, Ja. Vallie 1-6.

