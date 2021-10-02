Chase Brown's 257 yards, 2 TDs leads Illinois past Charlotte TERRY TOWERY, Associated Press Oct. 2, 2021 Updated: Oct. 2, 2021 4:12 p.m.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Chase Brown rushed for 257 yards and two touchdowns and Illinois beat Charlotte 24-14 on Saturday.
It stands as the fourth best single-game rushing performance in Illinois history, His 80-yard scoring run as time expired in the third quarter was the longest run of the year for Illinois (2-4). The last Illini to rush for more than 200 yards in a game was Reggie Corbin, who ran for 213 yards against Minnesota in 2018.