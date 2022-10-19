Skip to main content
Sports

Charlotte 129, San Antonio 102

Hayward 6-11 7-7 20, Washington 7-12 0-0 17, Plumlee 5-9 2-2 12, Oubre Jr. 5-10 2-3 13, Rozier 10-19 0-0 24, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Thor 0-1 0-0 0, K.Jones 1-1 0-0 3, McDaniels 2-5 0-0 5, Richards 7-13 5-7 19, Williams 0-0 2-2 2, Bouknight 0-5 0-0 0, Maledon 0-0 2-2 2, McGowens 0-1 0-0 0, Smith Jr. 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 48-94 20-23 129.

SAN ANTONIO (102)

Johnson 8-17 1-2 20, Sochan 2-8 0-1 4, Poeltl 7-13 0-0 14, T.Jones 5-8 3-3 14, Vassell 3-15 5-8 11, Bates-Diop 1-1 0-0 2, McDermott 5-10 0-0 12, Roby 2-2 1-1 5, Collins 0-3 1-2 1, Langford 2-5 0-0 4, Dieng 2-3 0-0 5, Primo 3-11 4-4 10, Richardson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 40-99 15-21 102.

Charlotte 38 30 30 31 129
San Antonio 22 25 28 27 102
More for you

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 13-29 (Rozier 4-7, Washington 3-4, Smith Jr. 2-2, K.Jones 1-1, McDaniels 1-2, Oubre Jr. 1-3, Hayward 1-4, McGowens 0-1, Thor 0-1, Bouknight 0-4), San Antonio 7-34 (Johnson 3-7, McDermott 2-5, Dieng 1-2, T.Jones 1-2, Collins 0-2, Sochan 0-2, Primo 0-3, Richardson 0-3, Vassell 0-8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 51 (Richards 10), San Antonio 44 (Johnson 11). Assists_Charlotte 26 (Rozier 6), San Antonio 22 (Primo 5). Total Fouls_Charlotte 20, San Antonio 19. A_16,236 (18,581)

Written By