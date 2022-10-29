Charlotte 120, Golden State 113

D.Green 6-9 0-2 12, Wiggins 4-13 0-0 10, Looney 3-6 4-6 10, Curry 10-22 8-8 31, Thompson 5-14 0-0 11, Kuminga 0-1 0-0 0, J.Green 0-2 0-0 0, Jerome 3-5 0-0 7, Wiseman 0-2 0-0 0, Moody 3-6 0-0 8, Poole 10-20 0-0 24. Totals 44-100 12-16 113.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason