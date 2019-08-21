Chargers release veteran long snapper Mike Windt

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Long snapper Mike Windt, who had the second-longest tenure with the Chargers, was released on Tuesday.

Windt signed with the Chargers before Week 6 of the 2010 season. He appeared in 137 games for the franchise over nine seasons, including the playoffs.

Coach Anthony Lynn said Windt had continued to be consistent but that Cole Mazza had really impressed the staff. Mazza was signed in April after playing for the Alliance of American Football's Birmingham Iron before the league folded.

Lynn also said they wanted to release Windt early so he could possibly find another team.

Windt's release means none of the specialists that were on the roster at the start of last season are with the Chargers. Kicker Michael Badgley replaced Caleb Sturgis while Ty Long and Tyler Newsome are in a competition at punter. Los Angeles had Drew Kaser and Donnie Jones handle punting duties last season.

___

