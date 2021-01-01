Chargers' Bosa, Allen among 6 starters ruled out vs. Chiefs

COSTA MESA, Calif (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers will be without six starters, including both of their Pro Bowl selections, for Sunday's season finale at Kansas City.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Allen, who is tied for fifth in the league with 100 receptions, missed last week's game against Denver due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the Dec. 13 game against Atlanta. Tight end Hunter Henry will miss his second straight game as he remains on the COVID-19 list.