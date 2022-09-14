Chargers' Allen out vs. Chiefs because of hamstring injury

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been declared out for Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a hamstring injury.

Allen sustained the injury during the first half of Sunday's 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Allen said he felt a slight pull and the hamstring tightened after he planted his foot to the turf during the second quarter. Despite only seeing 22 snaps, he led the Chargers with 66 receiving yards and was tied for the lead in catches with four.