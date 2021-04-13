Chang hits Grandal with throw as White Sox beat Indians 4-3 ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer April 13, 2021 Updated: April 13, 2021 12:30 a.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — First baseman Yu Chang hit Yasmani Grandal with a throw trying to force him at second base as Nick Madrigal raced home with the winning run in the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 4-3 on Monday night.
Adam Eaton homered in his second straight game and rookie Yermín Mercedes got the winning rally started with one out in the ninth when he singled to shortstop against Emmanuel Clase (1-1).
ANDREW SELIGMAN