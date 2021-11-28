Championship Week Primer: CFP spots, bowl slots are at stake ERIC OLSON, AP College Football Writer Nov. 28, 2021 Updated: Nov. 28, 2021 3:56 p.m.
1 of8 Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara greets fans as he exits the field after the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A fan celebrates with Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) after Oklahoma State's 37-33 win over Oklahoma during an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Ian Maule/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) and running back Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrate after defeating Georgia Tech in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Oregon running back Travis Dye (26) celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. Andy Nelson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry (9) is lifted by teammate Michael Jurgens (55) after scoring a touchdown as Boston College linebacker Vinny DePalma (42) looks away in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Boston. Mary Schwalm/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
Conference champions will be crowned, bowl selection pecking orders will be locked in and more clarity will emerge about which teams will and won’t be among the four picked for the College Football Playoff.
It's Championship Week, and while the matchups for the conference title games Friday and Saturday include many of the usual suspects, there are some joining the party for the first time — or the first time in a while.