Champagnie shines in season debut, St John's beats BC 97-93

St. John's Julian Champagnie, right, stops a shot-attempt by Boston College's Wynston Tabbs, center, as St. John's Greg Williams Jr., left, defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Julian Champagnie had 29 points, 10 rebounds and a key block in his season debut to help St. John's beat Boston College 97-93 on Monday night.

St. John's led 92-79 with 2:39 remaining before Boston College went on a 12-1 run as the Red Storm turned it over five times in six possessions.

Down 96-93, Boston College turned it over with 17.6 seconds left but St. John's did the same on the ensuing inbound pass. Wynston Tabbs grabbed an offensive rebound after a missed 3 and stepped back to the 3-point line in the corner, but was blocked by Champagnie. John McGriff sealed it at the other end with a free throw.

Freshman Posh Alexander added 18 points with five assists, and Greg Williams Jr. had 17 points and six assists for John's (3-0).

Alexander went 6 for 6 in the first half for 16 points to help St. John's build a 52-40 lead. Champagnie, who missed the first two games with a sprained right ankle, added 14 points and Dylan Addae-Wusu had five assists.

Tabbs scored 23 points to lead Boston College (1-2). Sophomore CJ Felder added a career-high 18 points, and Jay Heath, who returned to the starting lineup after missing the Rhode Island game, and Makai Ashton-Langford each scored 13.

