Champagnie leads Pitt to rout of Binghamton

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Champagnie had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Pittsburgh to a 79-53 rout of Binghamton on Friday.

Champagnie, a freshman, recorded his second double-double while shooting 7 of 14 from the floor.

The Panthers started the game 0 for 5 from the floor, but responded to shoot 44% on the night and did not trail after the first six minutes of the game.

Trey McGowens had 13 points and hit 2 of 5 from 3-point range. Ryan Murphy had 11 points and was 3 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Pitt had 14 steals and Binghamton turned the ball over 26 times, resulting in 30 points for the Panthers.

Sophomore guard Sam Sessoms scored 23 points on 9-of-19 shooting to lead the Bearcats. He was 5 of 11 from 3-point range. The rest of his team was 3 for 19.

BIG PICTURE

Binghamton: Despite the loss, Binghamton showed improvement from the last time they played a major-conference opponent. The Bearcats lost to Michigan by 53 in their second game of the season on Nov. 10.

Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel talks to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Binghamton, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 79-53. Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel talks to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Binghamton, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 79-53. Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Champagnie leads Pitt to rout of Binghamton 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

Pitt: The Panthers entered the game tied for 342nd in the country in 3-point shooting percentage at 25.7%. Johnson, McGowens and Murphy represent Pitt’s best chance at reversing that trend, and they each had above-average shooting nights from long range for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

Binghamton: Will finish its nonconference schedule with a home game against Division III Hartwick College on Dec. 29. The Bearcats are 4-1 at home this season.

Pitt: Wraps four-game homestead against Canisius on Dec. 30 to finish nonconference play. Pitt is 1-2 all-time against Canisius, but the teams have not played since 1978.