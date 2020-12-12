Champagnie has 2nd straight 20-20 game in Pitt win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Champagnie scored 24 points and set career highs with 21 rebounds and five assists to help Pittsburgh win its fourth straight with a 67-50 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

Champagnie is the 11th player in program history to have at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game for the Panthers (4-1) and the first to do it in back-to-back games. He had 20 points and 20 rebounds in a 71-70 win over Northwestern on Wednesday.