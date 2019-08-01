Center Ryan Kalil comes out of retirement to join Jets

In this Nov. 4, 2018 photo Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil (67) runs onto the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C. Kalil has surprisingly come out of retirement to join the New York Jets. The 34-year-old Kalil and the Jets agreed to terms on a deal Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. He will have to pass a physical before signing his contract and making it official. less In this Nov. 4, 2018 photo Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil (67) runs onto the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C. Kalil has surprisingly come ... more Photo: Mike McCarn, AP Photo: Mike McCarn, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Center Ryan Kalil comes out of retirement to join Jets 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Five-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil has surprisingly come out of retirement to join the New York Jets.

The 34-year-old Kalil and the Jets agreed to terms on a deal Thursday. He'll need to pass a physical before signing his contract and making it official.

Kalil announced at the end of last season that he was retiring from playing football after 12 NFL seasons — all with the Carolina Panthers.

He apparently had a change of heart in recent weeks and will anchor an offensive line that had a question mark at the center position. Jonotthan Harrison had been slated to start there, but has been mostly a backup during his six-year career.

The Jets are one week into training camp practices. Kalil will have more than a month to work with quarterback Sam Darnold and the rest of New York's offense.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL