Cent. Michigan 87, Buffalo 78, OT

Adams 5-17 0-1 12, Hardnett 2-8 4-4 8, Jack 1-4 0-1 2, Foster 1-4 3-6 5, C.Jones 7-20 2-2 20, Powell 6-13 4-6 16, Smith 6-6 1-2 13, Blocker 1-2 0-0 2, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0, K.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-74 14-22 78.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason