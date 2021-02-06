Celtics edge George-less Clippers 119-115 behind Tatum's 34 BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Feb. 6, 2021 Updated: Feb. 6, 2021 12:51 a.m.
1 of5 Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is high-fived by Serge Ibaka (9) after Leonard scored during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, shoots next to Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots over Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, drives around Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Boston Celtics forward Tristan Thompson, right, grabs a rebound next to Los Angeles Clippers forwards Kawhi Leonard (2) and Nicolas Batum (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayson Tatum led a 3-point shooting spree and scored 34 points, helping the Boston Celtics hold off the Clippers 119-115 on Friday night without Paul George in the Los Angeles lineup.
The Clippers sure could have used the NBA’s 3-point shooting leader. George, who is hitting 48% from long range, sat out with a sore right foot two nights after making 8 of 9 3-pointers in a win at Cleveland.