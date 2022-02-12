Ceci, Hyman score to lead Oilers to 3-1 win over Islanders Feb. 12, 2022 Updated: Feb. 12, 2022 12:19 a.m.
1 of18 Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Edmonton Oilers players celebrate a goal against the New York Islanders during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 New York Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) as Ryan McLeod (71) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 New York Islanders' Zach Parise (11) and Edmonton Oilers' Cody Ceci (5) and Connor McDavid (97) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal (13) is chased by Edmonton Oilers' Tyson Barrie (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Edmonton Oilers interim coach Jay Woodcroft talks to players during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 New York Islanders' Brock Nelson (29) and Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal (13) and Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi (13) compete for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 New York Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier (18) celebrates a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 New York Islanders and the Edmonton Oilers rough it up at the end of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin (30) waits as the Edmonton Oilers players celebrate a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal (13) and Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cody Ceci and Zach Hyman each scored a goal, Mike Smith stopped 37 shots and the Edmonton Oilers beat the New York Islanders 3-1 Friday night.
Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Oilers and Connor McDavid had two assists to help Jay Woodcroft get a win in his NHL coaching debut. Mike Smith stopped 37 shots, including 18 in the first period, to improve to 3-4-1 on the season.