Hawks' Young snubbed as All-Star, then loses 112-111 to Cavs TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer Feb. 23, 2021 Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 11:07 p.m.
1 of18 Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives to the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) shoots against Atlanta Hawks' Tony Snell (19) and Trae Young (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Atlanta Hawks' John Collins dunks the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland, front, drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks' John Collins in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Atlanta Hawks' Skylar Mays (4) drives to the basket between Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) and JaVale McGee (6) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Atlanta Hawks' Danilo Gallinari, right, drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Dean Wade in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman (16) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks' Skylar Mays (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen battle for a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (35) shoots over Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Cleveland Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens (8) and Atlanta Hawks' John Collins (20) battle for a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. Stevens was called for the foul. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, top, fouls Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 112-111. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (35) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 112-111. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
CLEVELAND (AP) — Trae Young went from snubbed to stunned.
Rookie forward Lamar Stevens drove for an easy dunk with 4.1 seconds left and Atlanta, which had burned its final timeout, failed to get off a final shot as the Cleveland Cleveland beat the Hawks 112-111 on Tuesday night to end their 10-game losing streak — the NBA's longest this season.