Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners top Tigers in 10 innings TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Oct. 4, 2022 Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 10:01 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Seattle Mariners' Curt Casali celebrates in the dugout after his solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Seattle. Caean Couto/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Detroit Tigers center fielder Riley Greene can't catch a two-run home run by Seattle Mariners' Mitch Haniger during the third inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Seattle. Caean Couto/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Seattle. Caean Couto/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Chris Flexen throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Seattle. Caean Couto/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Detroit Tigers right fielder Victor Reyes narrowly misses a diving catch on a ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Curt Casali, who singled during the eighth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Seattle. Caean Couto/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of the first game of the team's baseball doubleheader against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Seattle. Caean Couto/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Seattle Mariners second baseman Abraham Toro throws to first baseman Ty France for the out on Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene during the fifth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Seattle. Caean Couto/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
SEATTLE (AP) — Catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in Seattle history to earn a pitching win by working the 10th inning, and the Mariners inched closer to locking up their postseason matchup by beating the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
With the Mariners focused on preserving arms with the playoffs on the horizon, Torrens (1-0) took the mound when the game went to extra innings and got the unlikely victory when Abraham Toro drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly.