Catch this: Laureano, Pinder do it all, A's top Angels 8-4 JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer May 22, 2021 Updated: May 22, 2021 1:23 a.m.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ramón Laureano homered among his four hits and made a leaping catch above the center-field wall, Chad Pinder hit a go-ahead drive in the seventh inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-4 Friday night.
The A's led 6-4 in the seventh when the acrobatic Laureano reached over the fence to turn Anthony Rendon's bid for a tying homer into the the final out of the inning.