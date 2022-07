New England Revolution (6-5-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (8-4-5, third in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC -157, New England +392, Draw +302; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Valentin Castellanos leads New York City FC into a matchup with the New England Revolution after scoring two goals against Atlanta United.

NYCFC is 5-3-2 in conference matchups. NYCFC has an MLS-high 103 shots on goal, averaging 6.1 per game. NYCFC is also third in league play with 33 goals.

The Revolution are 3-4-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Adam Buksa paces the fifth-ranked scoring team in the MLS with six goals. The Revolution have scored 29.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos has 10 goals and one assist for NYCFC. Talles Magno has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Buksa has scored six goals and added two assists for the Revolution. Carles Gil has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 5-1-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Revolution: 4-0-6, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Keaton Parks (injured), Thiago Martins Bueno (injured), Anton Tinnerholm (injured).

Revolution: Matt Polster (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.