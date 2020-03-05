Cassie Bennett helps Eastern women’s lacrosse triumph

Recommended Video:

Cassie Bennett from Milford scored two goals and junior midfielder Tristan Kijak (Windsor) scored her team-leading eighth goal of the season 11 minutes into sudden-death overtime to lift the Eastern Connecticut State University women's lacrosse team to a 9-8 non-conference victory over Curry College on Tuesday afternoon.

A first-year sophomore midfielder out of Foran High, Bennett also won six ground balls for the Warriors (1-1).

The decision marks Eastern's fourth straight overtime win (the previous three coming against Keene State College) since a 19-18 loss at the University of Southern Maine in the first round of the Little East Conference playoffs in the 2015 season-finale.

In a match where neither team led by more than two goals, Katie Parker of Curry created the fourth tie of the game with 68 seconds left to force overtime.

Kijak's fourth goal of the match on a pass from junior attack Ally Foster (Oakdale) with just under two minutes left in regulation put the Warriors in position for the win, but Abby Dubel won her game-high sixth draw of the match and Parker tied the game, 8-8, with 68 seconds left.

Senior midfielder Stacey Brodeur (East Lyme) won the ensuing draw for Eastern, but Curry sophomore goalie Jessica Ginait saved a free position shot and Kijak's bid in the closing seconds sailed high.

Senior goalie Sarah Farag (Holmdel, NJ) made a career-high 14 saves for her first career win in her second start. Kijak had eight ground balls, caused seven turnovers and won three draws.

Eastern hosts Farmingdale State College Saturday at 1 p.m. in a non-conference match in its home-opener at Rick McCarthy Field.