Carter scores 20-plus again, No. 11 Texas A&M women beat GT

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 21 points for her fourth straight 20-plus game and No. 11 Texas A&M beat Georgia Tech 60-48 on Friday in the Puerto Rico Coqui Classic.

Carter, who has scored in double-figures in 50 straight games, entered ranked fourth in the nation averaging 22.7 points per game. She now sits at 1,740 career points.

Ciera Johnson added 15 points, and N'dea Jones had seven points and 12 rebounds for Texas A&M (10-1). Aaliyah Wilson added 10 points. Texas A&M closed the first half on a 13-0 run for a 30-20 lead.

The Aggies have limited their opponents to 49-or-fewer points in five games this season.

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led Georgia Tech (8-2) with 16 points. Kierra Fletcher had 11 points and six rebounds.

