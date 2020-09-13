Carroll runs for 2 TDs, Tulane rallies, beats S. Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Cameron Carroll ran for two of Tulane's four rushing touchdowns and the Green Wave scored the final 21 points to beat South Alabama 27-24 on Saturday night.

Amare Jones scored on a 16-yard run to cap the scoring with 3:18 to play. After the Jaguars went three-and-out, Tulane (1-0) took possession near midfield and three plays later brought out the punt team on fourth-and-14. South Alabama, however, was called for a personal foul when a defender tried to leap a blocker, giving the Green Wave a fresh set of downs with about 90 seconds left.

Diego Guajardo's 49-yard field goal midway through the third quarter gave South Alabama (1-1) a 24-6 lead.

Carroll scored on a 12-yard run about 2 1/2 minutes later and Keon Howard's 1-yard TD run on the second play of the fourth quarter trimmed Tulane's deficit to 24-19.

Chance Lovertich passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns for the Jaguars. Kawaan Baker had seven receptions for 129 yards and a score.

It was the first game played at South Alabama's new Hancock Whitney Stadium.