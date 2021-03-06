Skip to main content
Sports

Carolina Hurricanes Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MARCH 6, 2021

Carolina Hurricanes
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 16 Vincent Trocheck 22 12 9 21 2 6 5 0 2 64 .188
F 20 Sebastian Aho 23 8 12 20 3 10 2 0 1 59 .136
F 11 Jordan Staal 21 8 12 20 4 14 4 0 1 33 .242
F 37 Andrei Svechnikov 23 8 11 19 1 20 3 0 0 66 .121
F 88 Martin Necas 20 4 13 17 10 6 1 0 2 44 .091
D 19 Dougie Hamilton 23 1 15 16 9 17 0 0 1 70 .014
F 21 Nino Niederreiter 23 10 5 15 10 17 2 0 3 62 .161
D 22 Brett Pesce 23 3 10 13 2 10 1 0 0 42 .071
F 23 Brock McGinn 23 7 4 11 2 6 0 1 0 38 .184
F 71 Jesper Fast 18 3 6 9 -2 6 1 0 0 13 .231
F 86 Teuvo Teravainen 13 2 7 9 4 2 0 0 1 31 .065
F 13 Warren Foegele 20 4 4 8 1 8 0 0 0 31 .129
D 24 Jake Bean 14 1 6 7 0 4 1 0 0 17 .059
D 51 Jake Gardiner 16 0 7 7 3 2 0 0 0 15 .000
F 48 Jordan Martinook 20 1 5 6 -5 8 0 0 0 19 .053
D 74 Jaccob Slavin 20 1 5 6 6 0 0 0 0 35 .029
F 10 Ryan Dzingel 11 2 2 4 -2 2 2 0 0 9 .222
F 18 Cedric Paquette 11 1 2 3 -1 2 0 0 0 5 .200
D 76 Brady Skjei 23 0 3 3 1 16 0 0 0 34 .000
F 78 Steven Lorentz 12 1 1 2 1 6 0 0 1 8 .125
D 4 Haydn Fleury 19 0 0 0 -4 4 0 0 0 23 .000
F 67 Morgan Geekie 9 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 28 Max McCormick 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 41 Sheldon Rempal 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 29 Drew Shore 1 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 23 77 139 216 42 176 22 1 12 729 .106
OPPONENT TOTALS 23 62 105 167 -49 162 16 1 7 680 .091

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
47 James Reimer 13 786 2.9 10 3 0 0 38 389 0.902 0 0 0
39 Alex Nedeljkovic 7 424 2.26 4 2 1 1 16 220 0.927 0 0 2
34 Petr Mrazek 4 181 0.99 2 1 0 2 3 66 0.955 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 23 1405 2.48 16 6 1 3 57 675 .909 77 139 176
OPPONENT TOTALS 23 1405 3.04 7 10 6 1 70 722 .894 62 105 162
More for you