Carolina 3, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia 0 1 0 \u2014 1 Carolina 0 1 2 \u2014 3 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Carolina, Lorentz 7 (Stepan, Chatfield), 8:34. 2, Philadelphia, Brassard 6 (Atkinson, Ristolainen), 16:50. Third Period_3, Carolina, Martinook 3 (Cole, Trocheck), 16:10. 4, Carolina, Aho 26 (Svechnikov), 19:39 (en). Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 10-14-5_29. Carolina 15-12-9_36. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Carolina 0 of 2. Goalies_Philadelphia, Jones 7-11-3 (35 shots-33 saves). Carolina, Andersen 30-8-2 (29-28). A_18,680 (18,680). T_2:23. Referees_Wes McCauley, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Bryan Pancich.