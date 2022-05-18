Skip to main content
Carolina 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

N.Y. Rangers 1 0 0 0 1
Carolina 0 0 1 1 2

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 2 (Lafreniere), 7:07.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Carolina, Aho 3 (Teravainen, Jarvis), 17:37.

Overtime_3, Carolina, Cole 1 (Kotkaniemi, Smith), 3:12.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 12-11-4-1_28. Carolina 8-6-10-2_26.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 1; Carolina 0 of 1.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 4-3-0 (26 shots-24 saves). Carolina, Raanta 4-2-0 (28-27).

A_18,705 (18,680). T_2:42.

Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Mark Shewchyk.

