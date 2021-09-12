Car_FG Santoso 22, 7:30. Drive: 6 plays, 29 yards, 2:00. Key Plays: S.Thompson 29 interception return to N.Y. Jets 32; Darnold 15 pass to McCaffrey; Darnold 11 pass to McCaffrey. Carolina 3, N.Y. Jets 0.

Car_Anderson 57 pass from Darnold (kick failed), 4:14. Drive: 1 play, 57 yards, 00:08. Carolina 9, N.Y. Jets 0.

Car_Darnold 5 run (Santoso kick), :38. Drive: 7 plays, 62 yards, 2:00. Key Plays: Darnold 14 pass to McCaffrey; Darnold 11 pass to T.Marshall on 3rd-and-1; Darnold 22 pass to McCaffrey. Carolina 16, N.Y. Jets 0.

Third Quarter

NYJ_C.Davis 22 pass from Z.Wilson (Z.Wilson run), 1:37. Drive: 8 plays, 70 yards, 4:40. Key Plays: Z.Wilson 20 pass to C.Davis; Z.Wilson 8 pass to Griffin on 3rd-and-2. Carolina 16, N.Y. Jets 8.

Fourth Quarter

Car_FG Santoso 29, 8:48. Drive: 13 plays, 52 yards, 7:43. Key Plays: Tremble kick return to Carolina 37; Darnold 7 pass to D.Moore on 3rd-and-6; D.Moore 14 run on 3rd-and-1; Darnold 12 pass to D.Moore; Darnold 7 pass to T.Marshall on 3rd-and-9. Carolina 19, N.Y. Jets 8.

NYJ_C.Davis 8 pass from Z.Wilson (pass failed), 2:00. Drive: 10 plays, 93 yards, 2:31. Key Plays: Z.Wilson 15 pass to Berrios; Z.Wilson 25 pass to Berrios on 4th-and-8; Z.Wilson 40 pass to Mims; Z.Wilson 12 pass to C.Davis. Carolina 19, N.Y. Jets 14.

A_70,211.

___

NYJ Car FIRST DOWNS 16 18 Rushing 4 4 Passing 10 14 Penalty 2 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-13 4-14 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-2 0-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 252 381 Total Plays 60 63 Avg Gain 4.2 6.0 NET YARDS RUSHING 45 111 Rushes 17 27 Avg per rush 2.647 4.111 NET YARDS PASSING 207 270 Sacked-Yds lost 6-51 1-9 Gross-Yds passing 258 279 Completed-Att. 20-37 24-35 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 4.814 7.5 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 3-1-0 5-5-5 PUNTS-Avg. 7-49.571 6-37.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 15 111 Punt Returns 1-15 4-40 Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-42 Interceptions 0-0 1-29 PENALTIES-Yds 5-30 6-38 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 28:16 31:27

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Coleman 9-24, T.Johnson 4-15, Carter 4-6. Carolina, McCaffrey 21-98, Moore 1-14, Darnold 5-(minus 1).

PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 20-37-1-258. Carolina, Darnold 24-35-0-279.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, C.Davis 5-97, Berrios 5-51, Kroft 3-26, Griffin 3-22, Mims 1-40, Carter 1-14, T.Johnson 1-11, Moore 1-(minus 3). Carolina, McCaffrey 9-89, Moore 6-80, Marshall 3-26, Arnold 2-6, Hubbard 2-4, Anderson 1-57, Thomas 1-17.

PUNT RETURNS_N.Y. Jets, Berrios 1-15. Carolina, Erickson 3-31, Moore 1-9.

KICKOFF RETURNS_N.Y. Jets, None. Carolina, Hubbard 1-21, Tremble 1-21.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_N.Y. Jets, Maye 5-3-0, Echols 5-0-0, S.Lawson 3-0-0, Phillips 2-7-0, Mosley 2-2-0, Franklin-Myers 2-1-1, Colbert 2-1-0, Fatukasi 2-1-0, Guidry 2-1-0, Redwine 2-1-0, Carter 1-4-0, Hall 1-0-0, Joyner 1-0-0, Quinn.Williams 0-3-0, Huff 0-2-0, Nasirildeen 0-2-0, Sherwood 0-1-0, Ward 0-1-0. Carolina, S.Thompson 5-5-1, Jackson 4-2-0, Chinn 4-0-0, Reddick 3-1-1.5, Der.Brown 2-2-1, Horn 2-1-0, Gross-Matos 2-0-0, Carter 1-4-0, Burris 1-2-0, Burns 1-1-1, Hartsfield 1-1-0, Haynes 1-0-1, Chandler 1-0-0, Fox 1-0-0, Luvu 1-0-0, Jones 0-2-0, Nixon 0-1-.5, Roy 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_N.Y. Jets, None. Carolina, S.Thompson 1-29.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ James Coleman, SJ Joe Larrew, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.