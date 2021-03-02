Carmelo Anthony has 29 and Blazers down Hornets 123-111 ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 1:15 a.m.
1 of6 Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington, right, grabs the ball away from Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, March 1, 2021. Steve Dykes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony, right, shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, center, and center Bismack Biyombo, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, March 1, 2021. Steve Dykes/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, center, drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers forward Derrick Jones Jr., left, and forward Robert Covington, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, March 1, 2021. Steve Dykes/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier, right, drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, March 1, 2021. Steve Dykes/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Carmelo Anthony scored 29 points, Damian Lillard had 23 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-111 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.
Robert Covington had a season-high 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Blazers, who got off to a sluggish start but led by as many as 19 points in the final quarter.
Written By
ANNE M. PETERSON