FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Emmanuel Boateng and Tajon Buchanan each scored and the New England Revolution beat 10-man New York City FC 2-1 on Saturday.

New England (17-4-4) set a MLS single-season record with its 14th victory by a one-goal margin. New York City (10-8-4), which has won seven straight at home, had its road winless stretch extended to seven games.