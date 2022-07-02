Cardinals become 1st team to hit 4 HRs in row in 1st inning July 2, 2022 Updated: July 2, 2022 5:37 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals became the first major league team to hit four straight home runs in the first inning when Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carson connected against Philadelphia on Saturday.
The Cardinals tied the MLB record for any inning with four in a row. It was the first time they had done it, and the 11th time overall in big league history.