Caps goalie Lundqvist to miss season with heart condition HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Sports Writer Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 2:02 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Star goalie Henrik Lundqvist will sit out the upcoming NHL season because of a heart condition, he said Thursday, about two months after he joined the Washington Capitals following 15 years with the New York Rangers.
Calling it “a pretty tough and emotional day” in a video posted on social media by the Capitals, Lundqvist said he has been taking various tests on his heart “for several weeks.”
HOWARD FENDRICH