Capitals score 5 in 2nd to erase deficit and beat Islanders STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 9:52 p.m.
1 of12 Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) is mobbed by teammates after he scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson, right, celebrates his goal with defenseman Justin Schultz (2) during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 Washington Capitals left wing Conor Sheary (73) celebrates his second goal of the night, with right wing T.J. Oshie (77), during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 Washington Capitals left wing Conor Sheary, right, celebrates his first goal of the game with defenseman Brenden Dillon (4), during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) is mobbed by his teammates after he scored a goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) is upended next to New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) after he scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) celebrates his goal next to New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov stops the puck during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) skates with the puck against Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) is mobbed by teammates after he scored a goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas celebrates his goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 New York Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle, left, and Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd (26) chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Zdeno Chara scored for the first time with his new team to cap a five-goal second period, and the Washington Capitals came back to stun the New York Islanders with a 6-3 victory Thursday night.
The Islanders led 3-0 before Washington scored four goals in 5:09. Conor Sheary scored his first two with the Capitals, Garnet Hathaway tied it and John Carlson gave them the lead on the power play.