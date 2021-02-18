Capitals get goals 3 ways, beat Sabres for 2nd straight win Feb. 18, 2021 Updated: Feb. 18, 2021 9:27 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson and Conor Sheary scored, Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Thursday night for their second consecutive victory.
Backstrom's goal came on the power play in the first period, Wilson's short-handed in the second and Sheary at even strength in the third. Vanecek wasn't tested much until midway through the second but made a big stop on Kyle Okposo in tight late in the period and was strong overall in his 12th consecutive start.