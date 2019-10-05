https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Capitals-Islanders-Sums-14494117.php
Capitals-Islanders Sums
|Washington
|1
|1
|0—2
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|0
|0—1
First Period_1, Washington, Vrana 2 (Eller, Gudas), 10:25. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Toews 1 (Komarov, Beauvillier), 12:27. Penalties_None.
Second Period_3, Washington, Oshie 1 (Backstrom, Carlson), 17:43 (pp). Penalties_Eller, WSH, (hooking), 2:23; Nelson, NYI, (tripping), 6:00; Nelson, NYI, (hooking), 16:48.
Third Period_None. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Washington 10-8-10_28. N.Y. Islanders 9-9-8_26.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 1.
Goalies_Washington, Samsonov 1-0-0 (26 shots-25 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 0-1-0 (28-26).
A_13,917 (13,917). T_2:17.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Michel Cormier.
