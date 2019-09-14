Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov suspended 3 games by NHL

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended without pay for three regular-season games by the NHL for inappropriate conduct. The decision comes less than a month after he was banned from playing for Russia for four years because of a positive test for cocaine.

The NHL announced its punishment Saturday, saying it followed a meeting with Commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday. The league said Kuznetsov would not appeal.

Kuznetsov, a key part of Washington's run to the Stanley Cup in 2018, tested positive while playing for Russia at the world championship in May.

Kuznetsov faced allegations of drug use at the world championship after a video posted on social media showed him near a table with lines of white powder and American dollar bills.

When that four-year ban was announced by the International Ice Hockey Federation, the NHL said Kuznetsov would undergo regular drug testing and meet with Bettman.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports