Capitals-Blackhawks Sums
|Washington
|2 2 2—6
|Chicago
|0 0 0—0
First Period_1, Washington, O'Brien 1 (Williams, Stephenson), 4:45. 2, Washington, Carlson 1 (Ovechkin, Wilson), 17:40. Penalties_Johansen, WSH, (cross checking), 7:00; Williams, WSH, (holding), 12:08.
Second Period_3, Washington, Wilson 1, 4:55 (sh). 4, Washington, Eller 1 (Vrana, Carlson), 11:33. Penalties_Lewington, WSH, (slashing), 3:31; Lewington, WSH, Major (fighting), 6:34; Lewington, WSH, (instigator), 6:34; Lewington, WSH, Misconduct (misconduct), 6:34; Shaw, CHI, Major (fighting), 6:34; Shaw, CHI, (charging), 6:34; Panik, WSH, (tripping), 18:28.
Third Period_5, Washington, Vrana 1 (Eller, Williams), 11:55. 6, Washington, Eller 2 (Vrana, Oshie), 14:58. Penalties_Seabrook, CHI, (holding), 9:42; Keith, CHI, (hooking), 18:06.
Shots on Goal_Washington 10-6-10_26. Chicago 7-13-2_22.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Chicago 0 of 4.
Goalies_Washington, Copley 0-0-0 (17 shots-17 saves), Holtby 0-0-0 (5-5). Chicago, Crawford 0-0-0 (26-20).
T_2:25.
Referees_Michael Markovic, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Steve Miller.