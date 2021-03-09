Canucks win 3rd straight, topping Canadiens 2-1 in shootout March 9, 2021 Updated: March 9, 2021 1:07 a.m.
1 of14 Montreal Canadiens right wing Paul Byron (41) fails to get a shot past Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, March 8, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) JONATHAN HAYWARD/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) looks on as Vancouver Canucks centre J.T. Miller (9) tries to get a shot past Montreal Canadiens defenseman Brett Kulak (77) during the second period NHL action in Vancouver, Monday, March 8, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) Jonathan Hayward/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) fights for control of the puck with Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (40) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, March 8, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) JONATHAN HAYWARD/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Montreal Canadiens right wing Paul Byron (41) fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, March 8, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) JONATHAN HAYWARD/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Vancouver Canucks centre Adam Gaudette (96) and Montreal Canadiens defenceman Brett Kulak (77) fight for control of the puck during second period NHL action in Vancouver, Monday, March 8, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) JONATHAN HAYWARD/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry (26) fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks left wing Tanner Pearson (70) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, March 8, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) JONATHAN HAYWARD/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (40) fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, March 8, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) JONATHAN HAYWARD/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Vancouver Canucks left wing Nils Hoglander (36) fights for control of the puck with Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson (44) and Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (17) during second period NHL action in Vancouver, Monday, March 8, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) JONATHAN HAYWARD/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry (26) fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks left wing Tanner Pearson (70) during the second period NHL action in Vancouver, Monday, March 8, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) Jonathan Hayward/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bo Horvat scored in the shootout, giving Vancouver a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night and extending the Canucks' winning streak to three games.
Horvat, the Canucks' captain, was the only player to beat Carey Price in the shootout, sending a wrist shot past the Canadiens goalie and into the top-left corner of the net.