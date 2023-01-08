Canisius 67, St. Peter's 60, OT

Okpoh 1-2 0-4 2, Gadsden 3-10 4-4 11, Long 3-7 2-2 10, Moultrie 4-10 6-6 17, Staveskie 2-5 8-8 14, J.Fritz 4-7 2-2 10, Dinkins 0-3 0-0 0, Maslennikov 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 18-46 23-28 67.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason