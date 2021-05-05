Canadian MLS teams try to make best of relocation ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer May 5, 2021 Updated: May 5, 2021 4:57 p.m.
1 of8 Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos calls out instructions during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Vancouver Whitecaps forward Deiber Caicedo (7) controls the ball as Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett (26) defends in the second half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Toronto FC head coach Chris Armas, right, calls out instructions during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 CF Montreal and Toronto FC players stand for the national anthem in a nearly empty DRV PNK Stadium during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. CF Montreal is playing the first part of their season in Inter Miami's stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 CF Montreal head coach Wilfried Nancy, left, talks with midfielder Lassi Lappalainen during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Columbus Crew, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The game ended in a 0-0 tie. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
Vancouver Whitecaps coach Marc Dos Santos looks forward to the day when he can focus solely on the soccer.
Dos Santos' attention must often turn to other logistics these days — even seemingly miniscule details like who takes care of players' pets — while the team is based in Utah because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ensuring the emotional wellbeing of his players and their families has become a priority.
Written By
ANNE M. PETERSON