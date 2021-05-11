Campeones de la liga inglesa

2021 — Manchester City 2020 — Liverpool 2019 — Manchester City 2018 — Manchester City 2017 — Chelsea 2016 — Leicester 2015 — Chelsea 2014 — Manchester City 2013 — Manchester United 2012 — Manchester City 2011 — Manchester United 2010 — Chelsea 2009 — Manchester United 2008 — Manchester United 2007 — Manchester United 2006 — Chelsea 2005 — Chelsea 2004 — Arsenal 2003 — Manchester United 2002 — Arsenal 2001 — Manchester United 2000 — Manchester United 1999 — Manchester United 1998 — Arsenal More for youSportsUConn adds football series with UAB for 2024-25 seasonsSportsConnecticut's top baseball performances for Week 4/ Games...By Scott Ericson 1997 — Manchester United 1996 — Manchester United 1995 — Blackburn 1994 — Manchester United 1993 — Manchester United 1992 — Leeds 1991 — Arsenal 1990 — Liverpool 1989 — Arsenal 1988 — Liverpool 1987 — Everton 1986 — Liverpool 1985 — Everton 1984 — Liverpool 1983 — Liverpool 1982 — Liverpool 1981 — Aston Villa 1980 — Liverpool 1979 — Liverpool 1978 — Nottingham Forest 1977 — Liverpool 1976 — Liverpool 1975 — Derby 1974 — Leeds 1973 — Liverpool 1972 — Derby 1971 — Arsenal 1970 — Everton 1969 — Leeds 1968 — Manchester City 1967 — Manchester United 1966 — Liverpool 1965 — Manchester United 1964 — Liverpool 1963 — Everton 1962 — Ipswich 1961 — Tottenham 1960 — Burnley 1959 — Wolverhampton 1958 — Wolverhampton 1957 — Manchester United 1956 — Manchester United 1955 — Chelsea 1954 — Wolverhampton 1953 — Arsenal 1952 — Manchester United 1951 — Tottenham 1950 — Portsmouth 1949 — Portsmouth 1948 — Arsenal 1947 — Liverpool 1939 — Everton 1938 — Arsenal 1937 — Manchester City 1936 — Sunderland 1935 — Arsenal 1934 — Arsenal 1933 — Arsenal 1932 — Everton 1931 — Arsenal 1930 — Sheffield Wednesday 1929 — Sheffield Wednesday 1928 — Everton 1927 — Newcastle 1926 — Huddersfield 1925 — Huddersfield 1924 — Huddersfield 1923 — Liverpool 1922 — Liverpool 1921 — Burnley 1920 — West Bromwich Albion 1915 — Everton 1914 — Blackburn 1913 — Sunderland 1912 — Blackburn 1911 — Manchester United 1910 — Aston Villa 1909 — Newcastle 1908 — Manchester United 1907 — Newcastle 1906 — Liverpool 1905 — Newcastle 1904 — Sheffield Wednesday 1903 — Sheffield Wednesday 1902 — Sunderland 1901 — Liverpool 1900 — Aston Villa 1899 — Aston Villa 1898 — Sheffield United 1897 — Aston Villa 1896 — Aston Villa 1895 — Sunderland 1894 — Aston Villa 1893 — Sunderland 1892 — Sunderland 1891 — Everton 1890 — Preston 1889 — Preston NOTA: No se disputó durante 1916-19 y 1940-46 por la guerra.