California QB Chase Garbers out indefinitely with injury

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California will be without starting quarterback Chase Garbers indefinitely because of an apparent shoulder injury he suffered in Friday's loss to Arizona State.

Garbers was scrambling when he fell on his throwing arm late in the second quarter against the Sun Devils. After being taken to the locker room for examination, Garbers emerged in the second half wearing a splint.

Coach Justin Wilcox declined on Monday to say what the nature or severity of Garbers injury is, saying only that it is an upper body injury.

Devon Modster, who struggled in the second half after replacing Garbers, will start Saturday against at No. 13 Oregon.

The loss to the Sun Devils knocked the Golden Bears out of the Top 25.

